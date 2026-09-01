Your Listening Guide To Week 2 Of The 2026 NFL Season

Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday (September 17), with the Buffalo Bills hosting the first game ever at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, against the Detroit Lions. Located at 10 Bills Plaza, directly across Abbott Road from the previous stadium site, Highmark Stadium was built to reflect Buffalo’s spirit and community. The new venue features 60,108 seats—down from the old capacity of 71,608—and has a 360-degree canopy covering roughly 65% of the seating bowl, helping to protect fans from Buffalo’s harsh weather and amplifying the crowd noise toward the field.

Buffalo and Detroit are both looking to keep their momentum alive after thrilling Week 1 wins.

The week’s other marquee matchups include the Vikings facing off against the Bears as both teams look to build on strong Week 1 victories, while the Broncos look the bounce back after a tough loss to the Chiefs as they host the Jaguars.

The second week of the season wraps up on Monday night as the Rams hope to have a better showing when they host the Giants, who secured a big victory in Week 1 against the Cowboys.

Thursday, September 17

Detroit Lions @ Buffalo Bills — 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, September 20, 2026

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons — 1:00 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears — 1:00 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans — 1:00 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots — 1:00 PM ET

Green Bay Packers @ New York Jets — 1:00 PM ET

Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1:00 PM ET

New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens — 1:00 PM ET

Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans — 1:00 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos — 4:05 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams — 4:05 PM ET

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Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys — 4:25 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals — 4:25 PM ET

Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers — 4:25 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs — 8:20 PM ET

Monday, September 21, 2026

New York Giants @ Los Angeles Rams — 8:15 PM ET