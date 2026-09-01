Your Listening Guide To Week 2 Of The 2026 NFL Season
By Bill Galluccio
September 16, 2026
Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday (September 17), with the Buffalo Bills hosting the first game ever at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, against the Detroit Lions. Located at 10 Bills Plaza, directly across Abbott Road from the previous stadium site, Highmark Stadium was built to reflect Buffalo’s spirit and community. The new venue features 60,108 seats—down from the old capacity of 71,608—and has a 360-degree canopy covering roughly 65% of the seating bowl, helping to protect fans from Buffalo’s harsh weather and amplifying the crowd noise toward the field.
Buffalo and Detroit are both looking to keep their momentum alive after thrilling Week 1 wins.
The week’s other marquee matchups include the Vikings facing off against the Bears as both teams look to build on strong Week 1 victories, while the Broncos look the bounce back after a tough loss to the Chiefs as they host the Jaguars.
The second week of the season wraps up on Monday night as the Rams hope to have a better showing when they host the Giants, who secured a big victory in Week 1 against the Cowboys.
Thursday, September 17
Detroit Lions @ Buffalo Bills — 8:15 PM ET
- Listen
- Detroit: 97.1 The Ticket
- Buffalo: WGR 550 SportsRadio
Sunday, September 20, 2026
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Carolina: 99.7 The Fox
- Atlanta: 92-9 The Game
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Minnesota: 101.3 KDWB | KFAN FM 100.3 | Kool 108 | Cities 97.1 | K102
- Chicago: ESPN 1000
Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Philadelphia: SportsRadio 94WIP
- Tennessee: 104-5 The Zone
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Pittsburgh: 102.5 DVE |Fox Sports 970
Green Bay Packers @ New York Jets — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Green Bay: 95.7 BIG FM | NewsTalk 1310 WIBA | Z100 Eau Claire | Fox Sports 1230 | Fox Sports 920
- New York: Q104.3
Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Cleveland: 98.5 WNCX | 98.5 WNCX
- Tampa Bay: 98ROCK Tampa Bay | 95.7 WDAE
New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- New Orleans: WWL
- Baltimore: ESPN 630 | El Zol 107.9
Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Cincinnati: ESPN 1530 WCKY | 102.7 WEBN | NewsRadio 700 WLW
- Houston: 95.7 The Fan
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos — 4:05 PM ET
- Listen
- Denver: 850 AM / 94.1 FM KOA | 103.5 The Fox
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams — 4:05 PM ET
- Listen
- Los Angeles: 93.1 Jack FM
Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys — 4:25 PM ET
- Listen
- Washington: Big 100 | 910 The Fan | Newsradio 1140 WRVA
- Dallas: 105.3 The Fan | La Grande 107.5 FM
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals — 4:25 PM ET
Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers — 4:25 PM ET
- Listen
- Miami: Big 105.9 | Fox Sports 940 | Tu 94.9 | Wave 92.7
Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs — 8:20 PM ET
- Listen
- Indianapolis: 107.5 The Fan
- Kansas City: 106.5 The Wolf
Monday, September 21, 2026
New York Giants @ Los Angeles Rams — 8:15 PM ET
- Listen
- New York: WFAN Sports Radio New York | WFAN2
- Los Angeles: 93.1 Jack FM