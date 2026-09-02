21 Savage Opens Up About Raising His New Baby With Latto

Davidson also commended 21 on the way he maintains his privacy despite being a popular rap artist. The "Bank Account" rapper and Latto welcomed their baby girl in May. The couple secretly dated for years before Latto finally confirmed their relationship last year. The "Big Energy" rapper announced her pregnancy in the intro of her latest album Big Mama. In the music video, she confirmed 21 is the father of their child and shared some shots of him at her maternity photoshoot.



Not long after the couple welcomed their first child, 21 dropped a hint about working on their next one. He recently pleaded with his longtime girlfriend to have another kid in an Instagram Story he shared. In the post, 21 shared a seductive clip of Latto from her new music video for "Okayyy" featuring Doja Cat.



"Can we have another 1 pleaseeeeeeeee," he wrote with a bunch of heart-eye emojis.



Watch Pete Davidson's entire conversation with 21 Savage on Netflix now.