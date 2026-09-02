21 Savage Opens Up About Raising His New Baby With Latto
By Tony M. Centeno
September 2, 2026
21 Savage is a father of four, but he believes raising his latest child with Latto is a completely different experience.
The Atlanta-based rapper opened up about fatherhood during his recent appearance on The Pete Davidson Show. While speaking with Pete Davidson, who also recently welcomed his first child, 21 explained that he was way younger and more focused on hustling than changing diapers when his first three children were born.
“My first three, I was younger, running around in the street," he explained. "It was different. Now, I’m in the house, I’m with the baby all night, making her bottles, changing her diapers. It’s kinda like a different bond type s**t.”
21 Savage opens up about parenting with Latto and how their dynamic raising a child together differs from his experience raising his other three children 👀❤️ pic.twitter.com/8MBB4wa82g— keeno (@ayekeeno) September 1, 2026
Davidson also commended 21 on the way he maintains his privacy despite being a popular rap artist. The "Bank Account" rapper and Latto welcomed their baby girl in May. The couple secretly dated for years before Latto finally confirmed their relationship last year. The "Big Energy" rapper announced her pregnancy in the intro of her latest album Big Mama. In the music video, she confirmed 21 is the father of their child and shared some shots of him at her maternity photoshoot.
Not long after the couple welcomed their first child, 21 dropped a hint about working on their next one. He recently pleaded with his longtime girlfriend to have another kid in an Instagram Story he shared. In the post, 21 shared a seductive clip of Latto from her new music video for "Okayyy" featuring Doja Cat.
"Can we have another 1 pleaseeeeeeeee," he wrote with a bunch of heart-eye emojis.
Watch Pete Davidson's entire conversation with 21 Savage on Netflix now.