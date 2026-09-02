49ers' Kittle, Bosa Traveling With Team For Opener

San Francisco 49ers stars George Kittle and Nick Bosa are expected to be available for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday (September 10). Both players, recovering from significant injuries, traveled with the team, signaling their potential readiness for the game.

Kittle, a tight end, is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles. According to NBC Sports Bay Area, he has been ramping up his practice activities since being activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list on August 23. General Manager John Lynch expressed optimism about Kittle's progress, noting that he has "crushed" all rehab measures.

Bosa, a defensive end, is recovering from a torn ACL. Head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Bosa has been practicing and is on track to play if all goes well. Bleacher Report highlighted Bosa's accolades, including a Defensive Player of the Year award, emphasizing his importance to the team's defense.

The 49ers have an altered start to the season, leaving for Melbourne more than a week before the game. Shanahan explained that the next three practices are crucial for determining the players' availability. NBC Sports Bay Area reported that the team plans to balance practice intensity to ensure both players are ready.

The upcoming game is significant as it pits the 49ers against a division rival and Super Bowl contender, making the availability of Kittle and Bosa a key factor in the team's strategy.