Alanis Morissette Sues Ex-Tour Manager Over Alleged Extortion Scheme

Alanis Morissette accused her former tour manager of orchestrating a “calculated blackmail campaign” involving threats to falsely implicate the singer in drug trafficking.

Per Rolling Stone, the "Ironic" songstress filed a lawsuit on Tuesday (Sept. 1) in Los Angeles federal court alleging that Keren Urinov threatened to make drug possession and trafficking allegations against her unless she agreed to a 15-year employment contract.

The lawsuit claims Urinov was detained at a British airport while traveling with Morissette’s team in 2025 after authorities allegedly found marijuana and xylazine in her bag. Urinov allegedly told authorities the bag and its contents belonged to her and was later released.

Morissette alleges that after the tour, Urinov demanded that the Grammy winner tell law enforcement that the drugs actually belonged to Morissette or face litigation. She also claims Urinov offered to put “an end to the matter” if Morissette gave her a 15-year, full-time contract.

The "You Oughta Know" hitmaker is suing for civil extortion, fraud and negligent misrepresentation and is seeking more than $75,000 in compensatory damages, punitive damages and a jury trial.