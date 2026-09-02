André 3000 is set to return to the "Scooby-Doo" franchise two decades after making his first contribution to the original live-action film. He made “Land of a Million Drums” with Big Boi, Killer Mike, and Sleepy Brown for the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo film's soundtrack. In addition to his legacy as an award-winning rap artist, André 3000 has made an impact in Hollywood with his own film roles over the years.



The "Ms. Jackson" rapper made his acting debut in the 2005 comedy Be Cool and quickly became a hot commodity. He starred in other blockbusters, including John Singleton's 2005 film Four Brothers, and joined Big Boi in Idlewild (2006). The Atlanta duo also curated the film's official soundtrack, which also served as their final album as OutKast. In 2013, he portrayed the late Jimi Hendrix in John Ridley's Jimi: All Is by My Side.



André 3000 has slowly made his way back into the spotlight following a years-long hiatus from the entertainment industry. Following his return to film in 2022, the 51-year-old artist made his musical comeback with his debut solo album New Blue Sun. The eight-track album has no lyrics, but Andre 3000 plays various flutes and other instruments throughout the project.



Netflix's "Scooby-Doo: Origins" recently wrapped up production in Atlanta. The show is set to debut in 2027.