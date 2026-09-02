Apple Maps Renames Lake Ontario To Lake America

Apple Maps has updated its app to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America for U.S.-based users, following an executive order by President Donald Trump. The order, signed last week, aims to rename the lake as part of ongoing trade tensions with Canada. While U.S. users see the new name, Canadians will continue to see Lake Ontario, and users in other countries will see both names.

The change by Apple comes after a similar update by Google Maps, both of which rely on data from the U.S. Geographic Names Information System. The executive order gives the U.S. Department of the Interior 30 days to implement the name change in official databases. According to BBC News, the move is part of a broader strategy by Trump to assert U.S. influence, which has included renaming other geographic features like the Gulf of Mexico.

The renaming has sparked backlash, with Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, dismissing the change. Carney emphasized the lake's Indigenous roots, stating, "Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario — then, now and always." Ontario Premier Doug Ford echoed this sentiment, installing a sign at the lake reading "Lake Ontario. Now and Always."

Despite the controversy, the Trump administration has pushed for compliance from tech companies. Al Jazeera reports that Trump personally reached out to Apple to ensure the change was made. However, not all map services have followed suit, with MapQuest publicly refusing to adopt the new name.

As tensions between the U.S. and Canada continue, the name change remains a contentious issue. The executive order is set to take full effect within 30 days, with potential further renaming efforts hinted at by Trump.