Ariana Grande's Latest Lyric Change Hints At Lasting Romance With Ricky Alvarez

Ariana Grande is giving Ricky Alvarez another sweet shoutout as she concludes her Eternal Sunshine tour.

The "We Can't Be Friends" singer wrapped up her tour in London on Tuesday (September 1), taking the stage for the last time before she takes some time away from the spotlight, and made it one to remember when she switched up the lyrics to one of her biggest songs to seemingly honor Alvarez amid their rekindled relationship, per People.

While singing "Thank U, Next," Grande changed the original lyrics, "Wrote song songs about Ricky/ Now I listen and laugh" to instead hint at her and Alvarez's future, singing, "Wrote song songs about Ricky/ I'm tryna make him my last." According to videos shared online of the moment, the crowd went wild over the change, cheering loudly as Grande continued her performance.

The latest lyrical swap comes months after Grande changed up the same lyric during another Eternal Sunshine tour stop in July, stoking rumors that she and her former backup dancer, whom she dated for about a year before splitting in 2016, had reunited. At that time, she sang, "Wrote some songs about Ricky/ We always find our way back."

Grande has since seemingly confirmed her rekindled romance with Alvarez, going Instagram official last month when she shared some snapshots of her life recently, including two tagged photos posing with her beau.