Big Three Entertainment Unions Back Trump's Film Tax Incentive

Three major entertainment unions have thrown their support behind President Donald Trump's call for a federal tax incentive aimed at revitalizing film and television production in the United States. On Monday (August 31), President Trump urged Congress to approve a federal production incentive, emphasizing the negative impact of losing entertainment production jobs to overseas locations.

The unions, including SAG-AFTRA, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), and Teamsters Local 399, believe that such an incentive would help American production compete with foreign countries that offer lucrative subsidies. SAG-AFTRA leaders Sean Astin and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland stated, "Production is the lifeblood of our industry and the communities that support it," highlighting the importance of domestic production for the entertainment industry and its workers.

According to Deadline, President Trump has been actively promoting the initiative, calling for bipartisan cooperation to craft legislation that would save the American entertainment industry. The proposed Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act is being developed with input from industry stakeholders, including actor Jon Voight, who has been appointed as a special ambassador to Hollywood.

MyNewsLA.com reports that the unions are optimistic about the potential impact of the incentive, which could bring thousands of jobs back to the U.S. and create new opportunities for entertainment professionals. The Teamsters Local 399, representing about 6,500 motion picture industry workers, expressed readiness to collaborate with elected officials to develop the federal incentive.

While the size and structure of the incentive remain unspecified, The Orange County Register notes that the initiative has garnered bipartisan support. California Senator Adam Schiff has been involved in discussions with lawmakers and industry representatives to push the incentive forward. The unions hope that a federal incentive will level the playing field with countries that have aggressively attracted production through generous programs.