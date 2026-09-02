Billy Ray Cyrus Reacts To Daughter Miley's Name Change

Billy Ray Cyrus shared his thoughts on daughter Miley’s recent name change.

Miley, 33, announced her 10th studio record on Tuesday (September 1). In her new era, the powerhouse singer-songwriter confirmed that she’s dropping her last name moving forward. Instead of Miley Cyrus, she’ll simply be known as Miley. The “Achy Breaky Heart” star, 65, shared his thoughts in a post on Instagram on Wednesday (September 2):

“Family means more than ever now. I always called my little girl Miley. Just … Miley. Just like I always called my little boy Braison. Bet you didn’t know … I was just CYRUS before Achy Breaky Heart came out in 92. All of my swag and T shirts only read. CYRUS SOME GAVE ALL with a picture of a POW MIA flag on it that and the words .. ‘You are not forgotten.’ I told [Miley] yesterday I felt good about her going with her first name. I mentioned Dolly and Cher. Thinkin about it more and more … Elvis .. Prince …and so on. It’s a natural progression for an iconic superstar legend. And the legend continues ! Looking forward to the new album. Now … if only Mercury / Polygram would have just not insisted on the ‘Billy Ray’ part and just let me be CYRUS…… I could have done something!!! Ha ha !!! 🤣 All good. 👍🏼”

Cyrus shares Miley with x-wife Tish Cyrus, 59. The former couple parted ways in 2022, ending the marriage after nearly three decades. They also share son Braison Cyrus, 32, and daughter Noah Cyrus, 26. The country star adopted Tish’s two children, Brandi Cyrus, 39, and Trace Cyrus, 37, when he married her in 1993. Cyrus is also a father to son Christopher Cody, 34, from a previous relationship.

Miley began teasing her name change on Instagram earlier this week. She finally revealed, “my tenth studio album, BASS PERSUADES, is yours September 18th. Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong. Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That’s what the title means to me. Thank you for being a part of making my wildest dreams come true. I sincerely hope you love this album. ❤️ Miley.”