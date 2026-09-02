Chiefs' Jones Nursing Back Injury

By iHeartRadio

September 2, 2026

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs
Photo: David Eulitt / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is currently resting a back injury, according to head coach Andy Reid. Reid mentioned that Jones did not participate in practice today (Wednesday, September 2), but assured fans that there are no concerns about Jones's availability for Week One of the NFL season.

Jones has been a key player for the Chiefs, starting every game last season and recording seven sacks. The team values his presence on the defensive line as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Chiefs are optimistic that Jones will recover in time for their opening game. Reid's comments indicate confidence in Jones's ability to return to the field without any long-term issues.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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