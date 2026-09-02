Chris Hansen Hits Back At 'Primetime' Movie Starring Robert Pattinson: 'Fictional'
By Sarah Tate
September 2, 2026
Chris Hansen is not thrilled with the upcoming movie about his life.
The television presenter and journalist recently chatted with Mojo in the Morning where he shared his real thoughts about the film Primetime, which hits theaters September 25. The A24 crime thriller, directed by Lance Oppenheim, stars Robert Pattinson, Merritt Weaver, Anna Faris, Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers and more, with Pattinson stepping into Hansen's shoes to tell the behind-the-scenes story of how To Catch a Predator made TV history.
However, Hansen admitted that the A24 team "never reached out" to him until May 2026 when he said they sent him the initial trailer and asked for his support.
"To find out that they used not only my name but the names of former colleagues and family members in what is a work of fiction, you know, I think it reflects Hollywood hubris that they could just do this," he said, claiming that the film is using him for profit because "there's commercial value using my name, image and likeness."
Hansen explained that he was offered a chance to see the movie ahead of its release but ultimately didn't because he refused to sign what he called a "very restrictive" NDA. When he claimed that he knows others who have seen the film, he said he "called [the team] out on it and they didn't have any good answers for it."
As for the content of Primetime, Hansen said the "details are made up" and "fictional" based on the trailer and the feedback he's heard from others who have seen the film.
"They made this dark version of reality, and they're hoping it's a commercial success and they're hoping that they don't have any consequences," he said. "It's Hollywood hubris. It's the arrogance that's reflective of the industry."
He added, "The problem is that it's not based on the truth."
Check out the full interview below or catch up on more Mojo in the Morning on iHeartRadio.