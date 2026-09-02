Chris Hansen Hits Back At 'Primetime' Movie Starring Robert Pattinson: 'Fictional'

Chris Hansen is not thrilled with the upcoming movie about his life.

The television presenter and journalist recently chatted with Mojo in the Morning where he shared his real thoughts about the film Primetime, which hits theaters September 25. The A24 crime thriller, directed by Lance Oppenheim, stars Robert Pattinson, Merritt Weaver, Anna Faris, Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers and more, with Pattinson stepping into Hansen's shoes to tell the behind-the-scenes story of how To Catch a Predator made TV history.

However, Hansen admitted that the A24 team "never reached out" to him until May 2026 when he said they sent him the initial trailer and asked for his support.

"To find out that they used not only my name but the names of former colleagues and family members in what is a work of fiction, you know, I think it reflects Hollywood hubris that they could just do this," he said, claiming that the film is using him for profit because "there's commercial value using my name, image and likeness."