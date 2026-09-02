DOJ Expands Beef Price Investigation To Major National Retail Chains

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has broadened its investigation into beef prices, now examining eight of the largest grocery retailers in the United States, including Walmart, Costco, Amazon, Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, Aldi, and Ahold Delhaize. The announcement marks a significant expansion from the DOJ's earlier focus on the so-called "Big Four" meatpackers—JBS, Cargill, Tyson Foods, and National Beef—which together control more than 85 percent of the U.S. beef processing market, according to the DOJ’s Antitrust Division.

Federal officials are investigating whether the market concentration among meatpackers and major grocery chains has contributed to rising beef prices for American consumers. As explained by Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward Jr., letters were sent to the retailers about "recent increases in the retail price for beef," emphasizing that "beef prices are a critical concern to Americans, and a priority for this Justice Department."

The DOJ initially launched its antitrust probe in May, reviewing over three million documents and interviewing industry participants. The department has encouraged whistleblowers to come forward, offering potential rewards of 15 to 30 percent of any recovered penalties over $1 million, as stated by Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The expanding scrutiny follows ongoing complaints from cattle producers and some lawmakers that a lack of competition in the beef industry is harming ranchers and raising costs for consumers. President Donald Trump recently proposed giving farmers and ranchers more rights to process their own food, aiming to reduce what he called a "nasty monopoly" in the meat industry. This move came after backlash regarding a plan to temporarily allow tariff-free imports of up to 300,000 metric tons of foreign beef to help stabilize consumer prices.

The investigation is ongoing, and the DOJ has not specified when it expects to reach conclusions. Officials say the goal is to determine if any antitrust violations have occurred and, if so, to restore fair competition and protect the nation’s food supply chain. More updates are expected as the DOJ continues its review and interviews with industry stakeholders.

Good Ranchers CEO Ben Spell joined The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show to discuss rising beef prices and the need to rebuild America's cattle herds, which are at a 75-year low.

"What we want to do is connect the American people to the American farm and we want transparency of labeling across the industry," Spell said.