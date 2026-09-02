Doorbell Camera Captures Moment Moose Charges At Woman Outside Her Home

A Montana woman used bear spray to protect her dogs from a charging moose outside her home in Big Sky recently. Shelly Thorburn shared doorbell camera footage of the incident, which shows the large moose running toward her and her pets in the backyard. The encounter took place as Thorburn let her dogs outside and was surprised by the presence of a mother moose and its calf nearby.

Thorburn acted quickly when the moose charged. She was especially worried about her 14-year-old dog, Annie, who is deaf and has poor vision. Thorburn told CNN, "I was fearful, for sure, because, you know, she was so big, and I've never had a big animal like that run after me."

The video shows Thorburn using a can of bear spray to halt the moose’s advance. The spray worked, stopping the animal and causing it to retreat with its calf. Thorburn was able to bring all her dogs inside safely, and no one was injured.

The mother moose was likely acting out of instinct to protect its young. Moose can be very large—females can weigh up to 1,300 pounds—and are known to be defensive if they feel their calves are threatened.

Wildlife experts advise residents in areas like Big Sky to stay alert for large animals such as moose, especially during times when calves are present. Thorburn’s quick thinking and use of bear spray helped prevent potential injuries. No wildlife officials have reported further issues with the moose, but locals are reminded to keep bear spray handy and to watch for wildlife in their neighborhoods.