Ducks To Retire Getzlaf's Jersey

Longtime Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf will receive the team's highest honor this season. The Ducks announced on Tuesday (September 1) that they will retire his number 15 jersey on Saturday, January 30, 2027, during a game against the Nashville Predators. This event will take place as part of the "Legacy Nights" at Honda Center, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Ducks' 2007 Stanley Cup victory.

Getzlaf retired in 2022 after a remarkable 17-year career, all spent with the Ducks. He is the franchise's all-time leader in games played, points, and assists. Over his career, Getzlaf played 1,157 games, scoring 1,019 points, including 737 assists. His leadership and skill helped the Ducks secure the 2007 Stanley Cup, where he led the team in postseason scoring with 17 points in 21 games.

Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli praised Getzlaf's contributions, stating, "Ryan Getzlaf's impact on the Ducks will be felt for generations to come." They emphasized his leadership, championship DNA, and community contributions. Getzlaf will join Teemu Selanne, Paul Kariya, and Scott Niedermayer as the only players to have their jerseys retired by the Ducks.

Reflecting on the honor, Getzlaf expressed gratitude, saying, "None of this would be possible without all the amazing teammates, coaches, and support staff I had in my career." He looks forward to celebrating with fans in January.

Getzlaf's career highlights include winning a Stanley Cup, five international gold medals, and multiple NHL awards. As reported by ESPN, he was also the longest-serving captain in Ducks history, holding the position for 12 seasons.