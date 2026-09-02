Ed Markey Wins Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary

Democratic Senator Ed Markey has secured victory in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary, defeating U.S. Representative Seth Moulton. According to NBC News, Markey garnered about two-thirds of the vote, demonstrating strong support for his progressive agenda.

Markey, who turned 80 in July, has been a prominent figure in Massachusetts politics since 1976. He has built his campaign on a platform of progressive values, including support for the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. Markey's victory comes amid a series of generational challenges within the Democratic Party, where younger candidates like Moulton have called for new leadership.

Despite Moulton's significant campaign spending and calls for generational change, Markey's established record and endorsements from progressive leaders like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren bolstered his campaign. Ballotpedia reports that Markey emphasized his commitment to fighting President Donald Trump's policies and protecting progressive values.

Moulton, who has served in Congress since 2015, congratulated Markey on his win and pledged his support for the Democratic nominee in the upcoming general election. He had campaigned on issues such as healthcare reform and immigration, advocating for a new direction in party leadership.

Markey will face Republican attorney John Deaton in the November election. Given Massachusetts' strong Democratic leanings, Markey is heavily favored to retain his seat. NPR notes that Markey's victory reinforces the strength of the progressive wing within the Democratic Party.