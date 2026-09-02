Edouard Floods Southeast Texas, Leaves Over 70,000 Without Power

Tropical Depression Edouard has drenched Southeast Texas with heavy rainfall and flash flooding, leaving more than 70,000 homes and businesses without power and prompting life-threatening flood emergencies across several counties. The storm made landfall as a tropical storm near Johnson Bayou, Louisiana—about 15 miles south-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas—at 2:20 p.m. local time on Tuesday (September 1), with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and a minimum central pressure of 996 mb, according to the National Hurricane Center.

By early Wednesday (September 2), Edouard had weakened but continued to dump torrential rain over eastern Texas. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Hardin and Tyler counties shortly after 5:45 a.m. local time, citing particularly dangerous conditions. Rainfall totals in some areas reached between 10 and 21 inches, causing rivers, creeks, and urban drainage systems to overflow, while additional flooding was reported in low-lying areas. According to local officials, at least one water rescue took place in Hardin County after a vehicle became stranded in high water.

As the storm's center tracked northwest at about seven mph, widespread power outages hit the region. Entergy and other utility companies reported more than 70,000 customers without power by Wednesday morning, especially in the hardest-hit counties of Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Jasper, and Tyler. Wind gusts of up to 90 mph were recorded in Port Arthur, with wind advisories still in effect for much of eastern Texas.

City and county officials across Southeast Texas—including Port Arthur, Beaumont, Orange, Hardin, Jasper, and Chambers counties—issued disaster declarations to speed response and recovery efforts. Many government offices and schools closed early or suspended operations, while emergency shelters and sandbag distribution sites opened for residents in need. Local leaders urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to monitor official alerts as conditions continued to deteriorate.

The Woodville and Port Arthur Independent School Districts canceled classes on Wednesday, and Beaumont city facilities delayed reopening until noon as cleanup and assessment began. Emergency management teams were investigating reports of downed trees, power lines, and a widespread gas odor in some areas as the storm passed.

Forecasters warned that more heavy rain could fall through Wednesday evening, with isolated totals of up to nine additional inches possible in some communities. Flood watches and warnings remain in effect for more than seven million people across eastern Texas, including Houston and Beaumont, as the risk of flash flooding continues. The National Weather Service said the worst flooding threat is concentrated in the Piney Woods region, north of Houston and west of Beaumont, with a Level 3 out of 4 flash flood risk in place. Officials expect conditions to improve later Wednesday as Edouard weakens and moves out of the region, but warn that the recovery process will take time due to the extent of flooding and infrastructure damage.