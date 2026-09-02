Federal Judge Drops Harassment Suit Against Lizzo

A federal judge in Los Angeles has dismissed a lawsuit against pop star Lizzo, which was filed nearly three years ago by a former wardrobe stylist. The suit accused Lizzo and her touring company of sexual and racial harassment, disability discrimination, retaliation, and creating a hostile work environment during her 2023 tour. Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has consistently denied these allegations.

The dismissal, announced on Tuesday (September 1), comes as a relief to Lizzo, who expressed her feelings on social media, stating she is "relieved" by the outcome. According to BBC News, the lawsuit initially included claims of fat-shaming, which were also dismissed by a judge in December 2025. Lizzo celebrated this dismissal with a video statement on her Instagram and TikTok accounts, emphasizing that the claims were "false" and "outrageous."

Despite the dismissal of this particular suit, other legal challenges remain. The case against Lizzo and her production company will continue over claims from three former dancers who allege sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. As reported by NBC News, the dancers accused Lizzo of pressuring them into inappropriate situations, including touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam club.

Lizzo's legal team has been actively fighting these claims, with her attorney, Melissa Glass, stating that the accusations are unfounded and that numerous witnesses have refuted the dancers' allegations. Lizzo has vowed not to settle and to fight "every single claim until the truth is out," as she mentioned in a statement on the TODAY show.

The ongoing legal battle has not deterred Lizzo from her music career. She continues to inspire fans and remains committed to her art, recently performing a new song as part of the Citi Concert Series.