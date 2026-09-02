Friday The 13th Screenwriter Victor Miller Dies At 86

Victor Miller, the screenwriter best known for penning the iconic 1980 horror film 'Friday the 13th,' has passed away at the age of 86. Miller died on Monday near San Francisco. His work on 'Friday the 13th' left a lasting impact on the horror genre, creating characters that continue to captivate audiences.

Miller's career spanned both film and television. He collaborated with director Sean Cunningham on several projects, but 'Friday the 13th' remains his most celebrated work. In addition to his film contributions, Miller also wrote for television, earning several Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on 'All My Children' during the 1980s.

Characters created by Miller will soon return to the screen in a prequel series titled 'Crystal Lake.' The series, set to premiere on Peacock on Thursday, October 15, 2026, explores the origins of the 'Friday the 13th' story. Linda Cardellini stars as Pamela Voorhees, the mother of the infamous Jason Voorhees, in this new chapter of the franchise.

The prequel series is produced by A24 and features contributions from several executive producers, including Miller himself. The show aims to delve into the backstory of Jason Voorhees, offering fans fresh insights into the horror classic. The series is part of a larger effort to expand the 'Friday the 13th' universe, which has seen 12 films since its original release nearly 46 years ago.

Victor Miller's legacy in the horror genre remains significant, with his work continuing to inspire new generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.