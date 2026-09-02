Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz Planning 'Big Parties' To Celebrate Wedding

Don't expect Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz to have an over-the-top, glamorous wedding ceremony. The afterparty, however, is a completely different story.

Months after news surfaced the "Aperture" singer, 32, and the High Fidelity actress, 37, were engaged, a source spoke to People about the couple's seemingly "laid-back" approach to planning their upcoming wedding.

"They're not very fussy when it comes to wedding details," the source said. "They care more about curating a fun and beautiful experience for those they hold dear."

The pair reportedly are more interested in having a small, intimate ceremony then having "big parties" to celebrate with their loved ones on a night filled with live music and dancing, the insider added.

"Zoë and Harry want to have live music — that's a big part of the wedding for them," the source said. "Other than that, they really care most about having their loved ones around and partying with those close to them."

Styles and Kravitz, who have been linked since August 2025, first sparked engagement rumors in April 2026 after eight months of dating. While neither have spoken on the news, People previously confirmed their engagement, and Kravitz has been seen wearing a massive diamond ring for months.