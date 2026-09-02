Hung Cao Gets Trump Nom For Navy Secretary

By iHeartRadio

September 2, 2026

Former President Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Chesapeake, Virginia
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has nominated Hung Cao for the position of Navy Secretary, as announced on Tuesday (September 1). Cao has been serving as the acting Navy Secretary since April, following the resignation of businessman John Phelan. President Trump praised Cao as a "true WARRIOR" and urged the Senate to confirm his nomination swiftly.

Cao, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, has a distinguished military background. He served as a special operations officer and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. Before becoming the acting Navy Secretary, Cao was the undersecretary of the Navy, where he focused on modernizing the Navy's IT systems. Since taking over as acting secretary, he has prioritized modernization and shipbuilding initiatives. Recently, he launched the Office of the Defense Industrial Base to enhance supply chains and accelerate technology delivery.

President Trump, in a post on Truth Social, expressed confidence in Cao's leadership, stating, "The Senate needs to confirm this Warfighter ASAP, so he can continue the fantastic work he has been doing over the past 4 months." Cao responded on social media, calling his nomination "an honor of a lifetime."

Cao's nomination will now proceed to the Senate for confirmation. If confirmed, he will formally lead the Department of the Navy, overseeing both the Navy and Marine Corps. The timing for the Senate Armed Services Committee to schedule a confirmation hearing remains uncertain.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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