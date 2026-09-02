Iran Claims U.S. Attack Killed Civilians At Wedding

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that a U.S. missile attack killed five civilians, including a four-year-old boy, during a wedding party in Sirik, near the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Red Crescent reported over 50 injuries from the attack, which occurred on Tuesday (September 1). Iran's Revolutionary Guard responded with air strikes on U.S. military bases in Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, and Bahrain.

The U.S. Central Command (Centcom) acknowledged reports of the incident but stated it does not target civilians. Centcom indicated the strikes were a response to recent attempted attacks by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC vowed retaliation, launching ballistic missiles at a U.S. Marine base in Jordan's Aqaba. The Jordanian Armed Forces intercepted 13 missiles, with no reported casualties.

Kuwait confirmed its air defenses were responding to Iranian missile attacks, while explosions were reported in Bahrain. Iran's state media claimed the IRGC struck U.S. bases in Iraq's Kurdistan region, causing significant damage.

The escalation follows the expiration of a Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Iran, leading to renewed hostilities. The U.S. resumed attacks on Iran earlier this week, citing Iran's aggression in the region. The situation remains tense, with both sides engaging in tit-for-tat strikes.