Iran Retaliates Against New U.S. Strikes

Iran has launched missile and drone attacks on U.S. positions in the Middle East following new U.S. strikes inside Iran. This escalation comes after President Donald Trump warned that any retaliation would result in Iran being "hit again at a much harder and higher level." The overnight attacks occurred after U.S. forces expanded their operations in Iran, breaking a fragile ceasefire that had been in place for weeks.

According to Sky News, the U.S. military is investigating reports of civilian casualties from its strikes, which allegedly hit a wedding ceremony in the Sirik region, killing four people, including a child. Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, stated that the U.S. does not target civilians, unlike Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

The Reuters reported that Iran's retaliatory strikes targeted Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, prompting criticism from the Gulf Cooperation Council, which condemned the attacks as a violation of sovereignty. Iran's Foreign Ministry vowed to respond "with firmness" to U.S. actions.

The situation has further strained relations in the region, with the U.S. military aiming to degrade Iran's ability to threaten navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media reported explosions in several locations, including Bushehr and southern port cities. The conflict has raised concerns over the potential for a broader escalation, impacting global oil prices and regional stability.