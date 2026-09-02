JAY-Z Surprises Fans At Immersive Pop-Up Ahead Of His London Show
By Tony M. Centeno
September 2, 2026
JAŸ-Z stunned fans in London when he visited his immersive pop-up experience.
The New York native pulled up to Trafalgar Square on Tuesday evening, September 1, for the grand opening of his week-long activation that continues to celebrate his 30-year musical dynasty. The pop-up features large-scale installations, including televisions from the era that play music videos, performances, and programming from 2001 in honor of the 25th anniversary of Hov's sixth studio album, The Blueprint. Upon his arrival, JAŸ-Z was surrounded by fans who snapped photos and recorded videos of him. Some fans cheered when they saw him while others shouted his iconic lyrics at him.
Fans also have an opportunity to cop exclusive merch inspired by the seasoned rapper's anticipated shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. JAŸ-Z will hit the stage on September 4 and 5 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.
The pair of shows will follow his three-night residency at Yankee Stadium in July. During his performances, Hov brought out a slew of surprise guests, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Memphis Bleek, Jeezy, and more. As the excitement grows in the U.K., fans hope more guests will join JAY-Z on stage. He has also announced shows in Los Angeles in October.
The JAŸ-Z 30 Immersive Pop-Up Experience will remain open until September 5. Check out more scenes from JAŸ-Z's appearance at his pop-up below.
Jaÿ-Z entering his London pop up on Trafalgar Square Garden wearing his merch❗️ pic.twitter.com/cBx9sp1BHO— 𝐇𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚 • #JAŸZ30 (@thejayzsource) September 1, 2026
Jaÿ-Z stopping to take a picture with this kid 🥹 pic.twitter.com/VR9RtQu0sD— 𝐇𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚 • #JAŸZ30 (@thejayzsource) September 2, 2026
As soon as JAY-Z got out of the car, people immediately started asking for photos and taking videos of him at the Trafalgar Pop-up!— You want it one way, it's the other... (@tanni_613) September 2, 2026
🤭🔥💎🐐 pic.twitter.com/PEvGhtCL5Y
🚨JAŸ-Z has arrived at his pop up in London. pic.twitter.com/sjhxv8UTde— 𝐇𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚 • #JAŸZ30 (@thejayzsource) September 1, 2026
People were excited to see JAY-Z out in London today!💎🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/YEMHsOuOEs— You want it one way, it's the other... (@tanni_613) September 1, 2026