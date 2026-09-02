Fans also have an opportunity to cop exclusive merch inspired by the seasoned rapper's anticipated shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. JAŸ-Z will hit the stage on September 4 and 5 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.



The pair of shows will follow his three-night residency at Yankee Stadium in July. During his performances, Hov brought out a slew of surprise guests, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Memphis Bleek, Jeezy, and more. As the excitement grows in the U.K., fans hope more guests will join JAY-Z on stage. He has also announced shows in Los Angeles in October.



The JAŸ-Z 30 Immersive Pop-Up Experience will remain open until September 5. Check out more scenes from JAŸ-Z's appearance at his pop-up below.