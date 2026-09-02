Judge Upholds Fifth Year For Mizzou's Webb

Missouri defensive tackle Sterling Webb will suit up for the Tigers' season opener after a St. Louis County judge upheld his eligibility for a fifth year. On Thursday (August 28), Judge Ellen H. Ribaudo denied the NCAA's motion to dismiss a restraining order, allowing Webb to play under the new "five for five" eligibility model. This decision ensures that Webb, who has played four seasons, can participate in a fifth season of college football.

Webb's case is part of a broader trend of athletes seeking additional eligibility under the NCAA's recently adopted rules, which allow five seasons of competition over five years. The NCAA approved this model in June, but it was not intended to be retroactive for players like Webb, who graduated high school before 2023. Webb's lawyers successfully argued that the transition period should apply to him as well, as reported by ESPN.

Webb, who transferred to Missouri from New Mexico State, has been a key player for the Tigers, starting 11 games and recording 38 tackles over the past two seasons. His return adds depth to Missouri's defensive line, which will rely on experienced players like Webb to bolster their performance this season. KOMU reported that Webb's lawsuit cited the need for a level playing field, aligning with other athletes who have received similar rulings.

The Tigers are set to kick off their season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday (September 3) in Columbia. According to the Columbia Missourian, Webb's participation in the upcoming season is a significant boost for Missouri, as they aim to improve upon their 8-5 record from last year.