Labor Day Weekend Brings Heat and Rain Across U.S.

This Labor Day weekend, over 100 million people across the central United States will experience extreme weather conditions, ranging from scorching heat to heavy rain. According to AccuWeather, a massive heat dome will settle over the central and southern Plains, pushing temperatures into the low hundreds from Iowa to south Texas, and from Alabama to New Mexico.

The heat wave will result in widespread highs well above average, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures 5-15 degrees higher than actual temperatures. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and seek air-conditioned environments. Meanwhile, the Southwest and parts of the Southeast are bracing for heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding and flight delays.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, severe storms are expected in the Midwest and parts of the East, potentially causing travel disruptions. WGN-TV reports that Chicago airports have already experienced numerous flight cancellations due to the weather.

In addition to the heat and storms, the Climate Central highlights the ongoing impact of climate change on extreme weather events, noting that such conditions are becoming more frequent and intense.

Travelers are advised to check flight statuses and plan for potential delays, especially on Thursday (September 3) and Friday (September 4), when travel congestion is expected to peak. As the holiday approaches, the combination of extreme heat and heavy rain will require careful planning for those on the move.