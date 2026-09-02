Labor Day Weekend Brings Heat and Rain Across U.S.

By iHeartRadio

September 2, 2026

US-WEATHER-CLIMATE-HEAT
Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP / Getty Images

This Labor Day weekend, over 100 million people across the central United States will experience extreme weather conditions, ranging from scorching heat to heavy rain. According to AccuWeather, a massive heat dome will settle over the central and southern Plains, pushing temperatures into the low hundreds from Iowa to south Texas, and from Alabama to New Mexico.

The heat wave will result in widespread highs well above average, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures 5-15 degrees higher than actual temperatures. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and seek air-conditioned environments. Meanwhile, the Southwest and parts of the Southeast are bracing for heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding and flight delays.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, severe storms are expected in the Midwest and parts of the East, potentially causing travel disruptions. WGN-TV reports that Chicago airports have already experienced numerous flight cancellations due to the weather.

In addition to the heat and storms, the Climate Central highlights the ongoing impact of climate change on extreme weather events, noting that such conditions are becoming more frequent and intense.

Travelers are advised to check flight statuses and plan for potential delays, especially on Thursday (September 3) and Friday (September 4), when travel congestion is expected to peak. As the holiday approaches, the combination of extreme heat and heavy rain will require careful planning for those on the move.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices