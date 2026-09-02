Lions Safeties Expected To Return This Season

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes expressed optimism today about the return of two key defensive players, safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, this season. Although there is no specific timetable, Holmes expects both players to begin practicing after their stints on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list end following Week Four.

Joseph is recovering from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for the last 11 games of the previous season. He has also been dealing with personal issues that have kept him away from the team for much of the summer. Branch, on the other hand, is rehabilitating a torn Achilles suffered in December against the Dallas Cowboys. Neither player participated in training camp this year.

According to Yahoo Sports, both Joseph and Branch will miss at least the first four games of the 2026 season as they remain on the PUP list. The Lions hope to have them back practicing soon, as they are eligible to start after the second game of the season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been optimistic about their progress, stating that both players are "doing well right now." However, the team is likely to exercise caution, possibly holding them out until after their Week 6 bye to ensure full recovery.

In their absence, the Lions will rely on veteran safeties Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox, along with backups Thomas Harper and Christian Izien, who are also dealing with injuries. The Lions did not draft a safety in the 2026 NFL Draft, indicating confidence in Joseph and Branch's eventual return.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Joseph, a third-round pick in 2022, leads the NFL with 20 interceptions over the past four seasons and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2024. Branch, a second-round pick in 2023, was a Pro Bowl selection in 2024 and has made significant contributions in interceptions, sacks, and forced fumbles.

The Lions will face the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers in their first four games. Depending on their recovery, Joseph and Branch could return to action in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals or after the bye week against the Green Bay Packers.