Lizzo Speaks Out After Judge Dismisses Harassment & Discrimination Lawsuit

“This alleged conduct and these alleged incidents, while inappropriate and unprofessional, fall within the scope of what the Supreme Court has held to be outside the protection of Title VII as part of the ‘ordinary tribulations of the workplace,’” the judge wrote.



Lizzo has maintained her innocence since the lawsuit was filed in September 2023. She called Daniels a "disgruntled" employee and dismissed the allegations as “false” and “outrageous." Following the ruling, Lizzo finally spoke publicly about the verdict and thanked her team for their latest victory.



"Today I am relieved to announce that I have won the case against me and my touring company Big Grrrl Touring," she wrote in a video posted to her Instagram timeline. "All the ridiculous claims by a wardrobe assistant who worked on tour for less than three weeks (including a claim they broke an acrylic nail) have been dismissed. It was all so shocking because I was being sued by someone who admittedly never met me."



"I prayed for the truth to come out, and thanks to my incredible lawyers, the truth prevailed," she continued. "That truth matters more to me than anything, and I told y'all I will not settle and will continue to fight every vicious claim that has been made against me and my businesses. I'm grateful to God and my team for another victory. I will continue to use my platform to spread positivity and light to the world."



See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation above.