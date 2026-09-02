Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard Penalized For Salary Cap Violations

The NBA has issued significant penalties against the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard for breaching salary cap rules. Announced on Wednesday (September 2), the penalties follow an independent investigation that revealed the Clippers assisted Leonard in securing off-court income from businesses linked to the team. Leonard's former business manager also violated league rules.

The Clippers face a $30 million fine and must forfeit five first-round draft picks from 2029 to 2033. Team owner Steve Ballmer and business operations president Gillian Zucker are suspended for one year, while basketball operations president Lawrence Frank faces a six-month suspension. Leonard must pay $700,000 to the league. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver described the violations as flagrant, highlighting failures in the Clippers' leadership.

The investigation, led by law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, centered on whether the Clippers' introduction of Leonard to team sponsors breached salary cap rules. Although no evidence was found that Ballmer directly funneled money to Leonard, the focus was on the team's failure to supervise employees. ESPN reported that the investigation expanded to deals with companies like Aspiration, Daktronics, and Boingo Wireless.

The Clippers maintain they followed standard practices by introducing players to sponsors, a common NBA occurrence. However, the league's investigation found that these introductions led to improper financial benefits for Leonard. The Clippers' statement emphasized that they did not negotiate Leonard's endorsement deals, and such relationships do not constitute salary cap circumvention.

This case echoes a 2000 incident involving the Minnesota Timberwolves, where the team faced similar penalties for a secret agreement with a player. The Clippers' situation could lead to arbitration, as Ballmer and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) may contest the findings.

The trade of Leonard to the Toronto Raptors is on hold pending the investigation's outcome. Leonard and the Raptors are preparing for the trade's completion, but the risk of penalties remains a concern. The NBA aims to resolve the investigation before the 2026-27 season starts on October 20.