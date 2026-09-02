Minogue Wins Massachusetts Republican Governor Primary

Michael Minogue has emerged victorious in the Republican primary for governor of Massachusetts, defeating former state transit official Brian Shortsleeve. According to NBC News projections, Minogue will now face incumbent Democratic Governor Maura Healey in the upcoming general election scheduled for November 3, 2026.

Minogue's win sets the stage for a significant political contest in Massachusetts, a state where the Democratic Party has a strong foothold. Governor Healey is seeking her second term and is considered a formidable opponent, with the race being rated as "Solid Democratic" by Ballotpedia.

The Massachusetts gubernatorial election is one of 36 taking place across the United States in 2026. As the general election approaches, both candidates are expected to campaign vigorously to win over voters in a state known for its Democratic leanings. Minogue's victory in the primary marks the beginning of what promises to be a closely watched race.