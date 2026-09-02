Notre Dame To Honor Late Head Coach

Notre Dame football players will carry the legacy of legendary coach Lou Holtz into the 2026 season with special helmet stickers unveiled today. Holtz, who passed away in March at the age of 89, led the Fighting Irish to 100 victories, including the 1988 national championship. The tribute will debut on Sunday (September 6) when Notre Dame faces Wisconsin at Green Bay's Lambeau Field.

Holtz's impact on Notre Dame and college football is profound. Sports Illustrated highlights his role as the last coach to secure a national championship for the Fighting Irish. The decision to honor Holtz with helmet stickers reflects his enduring influence on the team and its culture.

The 2026 Shamrock Series uniform, which Notre Dame will wear against Wisconsin, features a dark blue design with gold numbers and trim, reminiscent of the original Green Bay Packers uniforms. Yahoo Sports notes that the uniform includes 11 shamrocks around the collar, symbolizing Notre Dame's 11 national titles.

The upcoming game marks a significant moment for Notre Dame, as they aim to honor Holtz by striving for excellence on the field. As Irish Sports Daily reports, many former players, friends, and fans have shared memories of Holtz, underscoring his lasting legacy.