Parents Arrested After Autistic Girl, 5, Found Dead Near Popular South Carolina Vacation Spot

The parents of a five-year-old autistic girl who was found dead near the waters of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, were arrested in Tennessee after authorities said they put their daughter in danger and failed to protect her.

John Herb Hayes III, 70, and Geordyn Nichole Hayes, 31, were taken into custody on Tuesday evening (September 1, 2026) in Carter County, Tennessee, after law enforcement tracked them to a residence on Marion Branch Road. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina had issued felony warrants charging both parents with unlawfully placing a child at risk and willful abandonment, following the disappearance and death of their daughter, Saylor Hayes.

Saylor, who was nonverbal and autistic, wandered away from the family's vacation rental in the Hagley community of Pawleys Island on Sunday (August 30). A large search effort using drones, helicopters, K-9 teams, and volunteers ended when her body was found in nearby water at around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Authorities allege that her parents failed to supervise her despite knowing she had a history of wandering and a strong attraction to water. Deputies also said Saylor had previously worn a Project Lifesaver tracking device, which was removed before the family left Virginia for South Carolina. During the search, the parents encouraged rescuers to rely on tracking technology, even though they knew Saylor was not wearing the device. Investigators further allege that the parents directed search efforts away from the water where Saylor was ultimately found.

Court records revealed both parents had previously faced child abuse or neglect charges in Virginia. In 2023, both were accused of exposing two young children to controlled substances while in their custody. Those cases resulted in probation and were ultimately dismissed earlier in 2026.

Carter County deputies arrested the couple without incident after spotting their black SUV with Texas license plates.Both are being held without bond as fugitives from justice while awaiting extradition to South Carolina. An arraignment and extradition hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Carter County General Sessions Court.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible. The official cause and manner of Saylor’s death have not been released, but an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.