President Trump $1 Coins Released To Mark America’s 250th Birthday

The United States Mint has released a special $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary. The new coins, which entered circulation Wednesday (September 2), display a portrait of President Trump on the front, alongside the words "Liberty," "In God We Trust," and the dual dates "1776-2026" to honor the Semiquincentennial of American independence. The back of the coin features the presidential seal, including an eagle holding an olive branch and arrows, the shield marked with "250," and the Latin phrase "E Pluribus Unum," which means "Out of many, one" according to CoinWeek.

The coin’s release is notable because federal law generally prohibits images of living presidents on U.S. currency. However, the Treasury Secretary has the authority to approve special commemorative coins, which has allowed this design for the Semiquincentennial. A similar exception was made for President Calvin Coolidge, who appeared on a 1926 coin marking America’s 150th year as detailed by the Patriotic Mint.

The coin’s obverse was designed by United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna, based on an official White House photograph. The reverse uses a design from former Chief Engraver Frank Gasparro, connecting the coin to significant figures in U.S. numismatic history according to PBS NewsHour.

This commemorative coin is being produced for only one year, as authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020, which President Trump signed into law. The law allows for such designs as part of the wider Semiquincentennial coin program. The coins are struck at the Philadelphia Mint, and while they have circulating finishes, they have not yet been placed into general circulation. Collectors and the public can buy rolls of 25 or bags of 100 coins directly from the U.S. Mint’s website.

Reactions to the coin have been mixed. President Trump called the decision to feature him on a coin "very unusual, but I was honored by it." Some critics point to the traditional ban on living presidents appearing on U.S. currency, though the legal authorization for this coin is clear.

The U.S. Mint expects strong demand from collectors given the coin’s unique place in American history. More information and product reminders are available on the U.S. Mint’s Semiquincentennial website.