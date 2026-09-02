Putin Pledges Support For Iran Amid U.S. Airstrikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged his support for Iran during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (September 1) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The meeting took place at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, where Putin expressed solidarity with Iran as the U.S. launched new airstrikes on Iranian targets.

Putin assured Pezeshkian that Russia would continue to support Tehran by providing essential goods and economic assistance. According to the Kremlin, Putin stated, "During this difficult period, we are striving to provide you with the necessary assistance." The discussions underscored the growing military and political alliance between Moscow and Tehran, with Iran previously supplying Russia with drone technology used in Ukraine.

The meeting comes as the U.S. Treasury announced Operation Economic Outcast, a campaign aimed at isolating Iran economically. U.S. officials also warned of economic repercussions for nations aiding Iran. Despite this, Pezeshkian thanked Putin for his support and emphasized the importance of collaboration to counter U.S. sanctions, stating, "We can find ways to circumvent them."

The summit, attended by leaders from China, India, and other nations, highlighted the complex geopolitical landscape. While Putin's support for Iran is seen as a strategic move, Russian foreign policy expert Mark N. Katz noted that Russia is unlikely to provide substantial military aid to Iran, as it seeks to avoid straining relations with other Gulf states.

As tensions rise, the international community watches closely, with Putin's actions potentially influencing the ongoing conflicts in both Iran and Ukraine. The summit's joint statement condemned military strikes on Iran, calling for an end to unilateral coercive measures that could harm the global economy.