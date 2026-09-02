Raiders' Cousins, Jeanty Out Of Practice

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for their regular season opener, but two key players were absent from practice today (Wednesday, September 2). Quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Ashton Jeanty headlined a group that didn't participate. While Jeanty is dealing with an ankle injury, the reason for Cousins' absence remains undisclosed.

Jeanty's injury has been a concern since he was helped off the field during a recent practice. According to Silver and Black Pride, the Raiders believe Jeanty's ankle sprain is less severe than initially feared, but his availability for the Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins is uncertain.

In Cousins' absence, rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza took the reins of the first-team offense. Mendoza is getting valuable reps as he adjusts to the professional level. Despite this, Raiders' Head Coach Klint Kubiak has not yet named a starting quarterback for the season opener, though all signs point to Cousins being the starter if healthy.

The Raiders are also dealing with other injuries and roster decisions as they prepare for the upcoming season. With Jeanty sidelined, rookie running back Mike Washington has been stepping up in practice, showcasing his potential to fill in if needed.

As the Raiders continue their preparations, the team and fans alike are hopeful for a quick recovery for Jeanty and a return to practice for Cousins. The Raiders' first game of the season is set for Sunday, September 21, against the Miami Dolphins.