Rush Expand 'Fifty Something' Tour With 4 New Dates

Rush are expanding their massive "Fifty Something" tour with four additional shows this fall.

Bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson announced new stops in Houston, St. Louis, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh as their 2026 reunion tour continues to roll on.

The band revealed that they initially built plenty of downtime into the tour because they weren’t sure how they would handle being back on the road.

“When we initially booked this tour we didn’t know how well we would hold up to the rigors of the road — so we played it safe with lots of days off to recover,” Lee and Lifeson said in a statement, per Loudwire. “Life is nothing if not surprising and we’re doing fine and having a blast — so why not try to hit a few more of the cities that have always treated us so well."

The rock band's current outing was already scheduled to continue through April 2027 before the four new dates were announced.

The newly added 2026 shows are: