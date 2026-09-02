Say Anything’s Max Bemis Delays Shows Following Allegations Involving Underage Fan

By Will Mendelson

September 2, 2026

Vans Warped Tour
Photo: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Say Anything frontman Max Bemis has postponed a series of upcoming acoustic shows amid allegations that he sent inappropriate messages to underage fans.

The band took to Instagram on Saturday (Aug. 29) to share that Bemis would be stepping back “due to the need to prioritize his mental health and personal well-being.”

The rock group's statement comes after screenshots surfaced on the rock band's subreddit that allegedly showed the frontman exchanging flirtatious messages with two teenage fans. Bemis has not publicly addressed the specific allegations.

The controversy has also raised questions about Cherry Soda, Say Anything’s upcoming collaborative album with Wavves, currently scheduled to drop on Sept. 18. Following the allegations, Wavves shared a statement on Instagram blasting Bemis.

Wavves singer Nathan Williams also claimed that he wrote the majority of the LP and suggested it could potentially be re-recorded without Bemis.

The two bands announced the collaborative project in July and released its lead single, “Deathx1k.”

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