Sean Lennon Welcomes Baby Boy Aurelius

Sean Ono Lennon, son of the late Beatles legend John Lennon and Yoko Ono, has announced the birth of his first child with partner Charlotte Kemp Muhl. The couple shared the joyous news on Tuesday (September 1) through social media, introducing their son, Aurelius, to the world. Lennon posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying, "We have created a Human Bean! His name is Aurelius! Thank you!" The announcement included a photo of the proud parents holding their newborn son.

Aurelius is the first grandchild of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, marking a new chapter in the family's legacy. The couple, who have been together since 2007, received congratulations from various celebrities, including singer Patti Smith. Kemp Muhl humorously shared her experiences as a new mother, mentioning on social media that she has been playing Aphex Twin and Stravinsky for the baby, while adjusting to the challenges of parenthood.

Sean, who is 50 years old, has kept much of his private life out of the spotlight but has been vocal about his role as the custodian of his father's and The Beatles' legacy. In a previous interview with CBS Sunday Morning, he expressed his dedication to ensuring that the younger generation remembers John and Yoko's contributions to music and culture.

Charlotte Kemp Muhl, 39, is a model and musician who has been in a long-term relationship with Lennon. The couple formed the folk music project, The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger, in 2008, and have been collaborating musically ever since. Their relationship began in an old-fashioned manner, with the two exchanging letters before officially dating.

The couple's announcement of Aurelius' birth has been met with excitement and well-wishes from fans and friends alike, as they embark on this new journey as parents.