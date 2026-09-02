Six NHL Teams Stream Local Games On Prime Video

This season, six NHL teams will broadcast their in-market games on Prime Video. The Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, and St. Louis Blues will offer streaming packages through the platform. Prime Video already streams the Seattle Kraken's local games, as well as other teams' regional networks and Wednesday night national broadcasts in Canada.

The move comes as the NHL adapts to changes in the media landscape, with the league taking over production and distribution of local games for several teams. According to AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy, the NHL's centralized production of local games aims to enhance broadcast quality with more cameras and improved graphics.

The NHL's decision to stream games on Prime Video follows the collapse of regional sports networks like Main Street Sports, which previously aired games for several teams. The league's chief media officer, David Proper, highlighted the evolving media landscape, stating, "It's a crazy time in the media space."

Prime Video's expansion into NHL broadcasts reflects a broader trend of sports leagues seeking new distribution methods. As ESPN reports, the NHL is also offering more than 1,050 out-of-market games through its NHL Power Play on the ESPN App.

This shift to streaming services is expected to continue, with the NHL planning further enhancements to its broadcasts. The league's president of events and content, Steve Mayer, emphasized the importance of delivering high-quality productions to fans. The NHL's centralized production model aims to provide a national network feel while maintaining the familiar voices of local announcers.