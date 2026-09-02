Stars' Seguin Ramping Up From Knee Injury

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is making strides in his recovery from a knee injury, aiming for a return at the upcoming training camp. The 34-year-old has been skating with his teammates this week as they prepare for camp, which begins in about two weeks. Seguin has been sidelined since tearing his ACL during a game against the New York Rangers on December 2, 2025. He underwent surgery on December 16, and his recovery aligns with the typical nine-month timeline for such injuries.

Seguin's absence was felt by the Stars, who were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Minnesota Wild. Despite his injury, Seguin managed to score 17 points in 27 games last season. He expressed optimism about his recovery, stating, "I feel good... I feel deep down I'll be as strong as ever."

The Stars faced numerous injuries last season, including those to Jamie Benn, Matt Duchene, and Lian Bichsel, which impacted their performance. Seguin's return is highly anticipated as the team looks to improve in the upcoming season.

As reported by NHL.com, Seguin has been participating in the captain's skate, a positive sign for his readiness. Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill has not ruled out a return for Seguin during the playoffs, but the focus remains on a full recovery for the next season.

The Stars will kick off the 2026-27 season with a home game against the St. Louis Blues on October 2. Seguin's experience and skill will be crucial as the team aims to make a deeper playoff run.