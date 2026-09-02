State Department Issues Travel Advisory For Brazil

The U.S. State Department has renewed a Level Two travel advisory for Brazil, urging travelers to exercise increased caution due to rising violent crime and express kidnapping risks. Officials emphasize avoiding favelas, monitoring drinks at bars, and refraining from using online dating apps while in the country.

According to the advisory, Brazil's urban areas, particularly in cities like Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, have seen a surge in violent crime, including armed robbery and carjackings. Travelers are advised to stay within main tourist areas and remain vigilant. The advisory specifically warns against visiting favelas, where gang-related violence is prevalent, and emergency assistance is limited.

The Canadian government has issued similar advice, urging caution due to high crime rates and incidents of gang violence in urban areas. Travelers are advised to avoid non-essential travel to border areas due to criminal activities related to drug and arms smuggling.

The State Department also highlights the risk of express kidnappings, where victims are abducted for a short time and forced to withdraw money from ATMs. To mitigate risks, travelers are encouraged to enroll in the STEP program for direct updates from the U.S. Embassy and to use secure transportation options like Uber.

Brazil remains a popular tourist destination, drawing millions annually to its beaches, the Amazon rainforest, and cultural events like Carnival. However, travelers are urged to stay informed and take precautions to ensure a safe visit.