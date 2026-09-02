Tiger Woods Pleads No Contest To Reduced Charge

Tiger Woods has pleaded no contest to reduced charges of reckless driving and refusing to submit to a lawful test in Florida. The decision, made on Thursday (September 2), results in a five-year suspension of his driver's license and a $1,500 fine. Woods appeared before a Martin County judge to accept the punishment, following his March arrest on suspicion of DUI after crashing into another vehicle. Authorities discovered painkillers in his pocket at the scene.

The incident occurred when Woods' Land Rover collided with a trailer in Jupiter Island, Florida. Despite no alcohol being detected in his system, Woods failed multiple field sobriety tests, as reported by CNN. His attorney, Douglas Duncan, had previously filed a waiver of arraignment and requested a jury trial.

Following the crash, Woods announced he would step away from golf to seek treatment, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing his well-being. A judge granted his request to seek treatment overseas, citing privacy concerns, according to NBC News.

This incident marks another setback in Woods' career, which has been plagued by injuries and legal issues. Despite these challenges, Woods remains committed to his recovery and hopes to return to competitive golf in the future. His recent struggles highlight the ongoing battle with opioid dependence, a challenge he has faced due to numerous surgeries and chronic pain, as discussed by Reprieve Recovery.