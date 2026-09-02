Tiger Woods Set For DUI Plea Change In Florida Court

Tiger Woods is scheduled to appear in court today (Wednesday, September 2) in Martin County, Florida, for a change of plea hearing in his DUI case. This follows a rollover crash in March on Jupiter Island. Initially, Woods pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a lawful test.

According to court documents, Woods plans to change his plea, though the specifics remain undisclosed. The hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. at the Martin County Courthouse. Woods' attorney, Douglas Duncan, filed a notice for this hearing, indicating a potential deal between prosecutors and the defense.

The charges stem from a March 27 incident where Woods' SUV collided with a trailer, causing his vehicle to roll over. Deputies at the scene reported signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils. Although a breath test showed no alcohol, Woods refused a urine test. Authorities found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket.

Woods, who has faced similar charges in the past, sought treatment at a Swiss rehabilitation facility following the crash. Legal analyst Robert Ellis suggested that Woods' recent actions, such as seeking treatment, might influence the court's decision. However, his past DUI case in 2017, resolved through a diversion program, complicates his current legal standing.

The outcome of today's hearing could include a plea to a reduced charge or potential jail time, depending on the plea agreement reached. As the case progresses, the court will consider Woods' actions and history in determining the final outcome.