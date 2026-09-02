Travis Kelce Shares More Insight Into 'Magical' Taylor Swift Wedding

Travis Kelce is opening up more about his "magical" wedding to wife Taylor Swift.

On the September 2 season premiere episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis reflected on his and Swift's summer wedding at Madison Square Garden with brother and cohost Jason Kelce, which he described as "a night out we'll never forget," per People. He previously spoke about the "crazy" wedding being "the best night of [his] life."

"Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up, from the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had throughout the evening and hearing that kind of be relayed through everybody's stories of the night," he said. "And it was just so magical, man."

While thanking everyone at MSG who helped make their dream nuptials a reality, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end explained why he and the Life of a Showgirl musician chose to get married at the iconic New York City venue, E! News reports.

"We wanted to do it somewhere where we could have a very intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions and we needed to have a private feel," he said. "And MSG went above and beyond to give us that and I can't thank everybody enough, that showed up but helped put that show on."

However, he has one regret about the night: not being able to party longer.

"I wish it could have lasted even longer than it did. It felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye," he said. After Jason joked "they kicked us out," Travis noted it was a natural end for all the revelers. "Well, once the drinks stopped being served, everyone kinda just starts to, you know, mosey out."

The NFL star and the "Opalite" musician said "I do" at MSG on July 3 surrounded by 1,000 guests, including Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone as well as Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony. Since their nuptials, the newlyweds are reportedly learning to find a "new normal" amid their respective careers. A source recently told Page Six that newlyweds are enjoying their "new chapter" as a married couple.