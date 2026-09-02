Trout Calls Angels Sale "A Fresh Start"

By iHeartRadio

September 2, 2026

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Angels
Photo: Luke Hales / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The sale of the Los Angeles Angels to Stan Kroenke, owner of the Los Angeles Rams, has sparked optimism among fans and players. Star outfielder Mike Trout expressed excitement on Tuesday (September 1) about the $4 billion sale, describing it as a "fresh start" for the team. Trout, who has been with the Angels for 16 seasons, highlighted Kroenke's successful track record with his other sports teams, including the Rams, Denver Nuggets, and Colorado Avalanche, as a promising sign for the Angels' future.

Kroenke's acquisition marks a significant shift for the Angels, who have endured 11 consecutive losing seasons. The sale, expected to close early next year, includes the team's TV and radio networks. According to ESPN, Trout has been reassured by Rams players that Kroenke invests heavily in team success.

Angels President Molly Jolly emphasized the importance of finding the right owner, and the Los Angeles Times reported that the sale process was conducted through direct discussions between Kroenke and former owner Arte Moreno. Moreno will retain a minority stake in the team.

The Angels' interim general manager, John Mozeliak, has already begun reshaping the team, and the new ownership could influence further changes. Despite the challenges under Moreno's tenure, Trout and shortstop Zach Neto acknowledged Moreno's support and expressed hope for the future.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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