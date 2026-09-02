Trump "Happy" Prince Harry/Meghan Markle Left U.S.

President Donald Trump expressed his satisfaction with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the United States and return to the United Kingdom. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday (September 2), Trump remarked that he was "happy about it" and added that he "was not a fan" of the couple.

Trump specifically criticized Markle, stating that he "didn't like the way she acted" and found her "terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles." The couple, who have been living in Montecito, California, since 2020, announced their move back to the UK, where they plan to reside in a private residence outside London. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are expected to attend a British school starting in September, according to Fox News.

The decision to relocate does not mean a return to their roles as working royals, but it has reignited discussions about their past criticisms of royal life. Yahoo Entertainment reports that some Trump supporters are celebrating the move, suggesting it was influenced by the couple's dislike for Trump.

Trump's remarks come amid a history of public disagreements between him and the Sussexes. NBC Philadelphia noted that Trump previously called Markle "nasty" after she criticized him during the 2016 election, though he later clarified that he meant she was "nasty about" him, not that she was inherently nasty.