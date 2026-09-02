Trump Suggests Renaming Strait Of Hormuz To Trump Strait

President Donald Trump has suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz to "Trump Strait," claiming that the U.S. now controls the vital waterway amid ongoing tensions with Iran. In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday (September 2), Trump stated, "Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to Trump Strait?" This proposal follows recent military actions as the U.S. and Iran have resumed trading strikes, impacting global oil and gas supply routes.

The Strait of Hormuz, which separates Iran from Oman and the United Arab Emirates, is one of the world's most strategically important shipping lanes. It is not a U.S. territory, and Trump's claim of control is disputed by Iran. The president's suggestion comes just days after he signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to "Lake America" amid a trade dispute with Canada. Similar past efforts include renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," though these changes have not been recognized internationally.

Trump's renaming proposals have often begun as seemingly lighthearted remarks before becoming official actions. Despite the lack of international acceptance, platforms like Google Maps have updated their systems to reflect the new names for U.S. users. The ongoing conflict with Iran, which began in February, has seen increased military activity in the region, with the U.S. launching new strikes near the strait this week.

As tensions remain high, the renaming suggestion adds another layer to the complex geopolitical situation in the Middle East. The U.S. administration continues to assert dominance over the strait, while Iran maintains its opposition to these claims.