Trump Touts U.S. Tourism Boom After World Cup

By iHeartRadio

September 2, 2026

President Trump Meets With Travel Executives In The Oval Office
Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump highlighted the significant boost to the U.S. economy from the recent World Cup, attributing an $18 billion increase to the tourism sector. Speaking from the Oval Office on Wednesday (September 2), Trump met with travel and leisure executives to discuss the impact of the event and future opportunities for growth. The meeting included representatives from major companies like American Airlines, Hilton, and Marriott.

The U.S. Travel Association reported a 6.2% increase in travel spending in June, reaching $122 billion. Despite this, overseas arrivals dropped by 7% in July, highlighting challenges in sustaining international tourism. The administration credited measures like expedited visa processing and enhanced airport procedures for easing World Cup visitor entry. However, the U.S. Travel Association has expressed concerns about policies that might hinder growth, such as the new $250 Visa Integrity Fee.

Looking ahead, Trump sees the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as another chance to boost tourism. However, the World Cup's mixed results serve as a cautionary tale. While hotels profited from higher room rates, international arrivals were lower than expected, partly due to a challenging political climate and dynamic ticket pricing.

The administration is working to maintain travel demand post-World Cup and capitalize on upcoming events like the Los Angeles Olympics. Efforts include a $12.5 billion investment in modernizing the air traffic control system, aiming to enhance the travel experience and support economic growth.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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