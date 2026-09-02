Trump Warns Oil Execs About Price Gouging

President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to oil executives regarding price gouging as gas prices continue to rise. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump stated that he had warned retailers in a meeting earlier this week, urging them to reduce retail prices. According to The Hill, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas is currently $4.12, nearly a dollar more than one year ago. This increase has been ongoing since the onset of the Iran war.

Trump took to Truth Social to emphasize his stance, writing, "Gasoline Retailers must get their Prices down, IMMEDIATELY!" He warned that price gouging is illegal and could lead to significant problems if it continues. The president also criticized California for its high gas prices, which average $5.43 per gallon, and urged the state to reduce its gasoline taxes.

The conflict with Iran has played a major role in the rising gas prices. The Guardian reports that the war led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil transit. Although a memorandum of understanding was signed to reopen the strait, tensions remain high. Trump recently declared the ceasefire with Iran "over," which could further impact oil prices.

Despite the ceasefire, oil prices have surged. According to 11Alive, the cost of a barrel of oil jumped after Trump's announcement, with Brent crude oil rising 5.6% to over $78 a barrel. The ongoing conflict and its impact on gas prices are expected to be a significant factor in the upcoming November midterm elections.