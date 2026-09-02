Two Killed In AZ Gay Bar Shooting

A tragic shooting outside the Venture-N bar in Tucson, Arizona, early Monday (August 31) left two people dead and is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The victims, Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, 42, and Cameron Davis Capara, 33, were shot in the parking lot and died at the scene. The alleged shooter, Ousman Ceesay, 44, was found with a gunshot wound and died shortly after being taken to a hospital. Authorities believe Ceesay took his own life.

The Tucson Police Department is treating the incident as a potential hate crime, as Ceesay was found carrying a note listing LGBTQ-associated businesses. Police Chief Monica Prieto stated, "Bias-based crimes are especially heinous and have no place in our community." The investigation is ongoing, but there is no known active threat to the community.

In response to the incident, police have increased their presence around other gay-friendly businesses in the area. The shooting has deeply affected the local LGBTQIA+ community, with many expressing shock and heartbreak. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero described the attack as a "direct and devastating attack on our LGBTQ+ community," emphasizing the persistent threat of homophobia.

A growing memorial of flowers and candles has been set up outside the bar, and several community groups are planning a candlelight vigil on Wednesday (September 3) to honor the victims. The Venture-N bar, a long-standing safe haven for Tucson's queer community, has been a gathering place for decades. The shooting serves as a painful reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community in seeking safety and acceptance.