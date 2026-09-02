USC Coach Defends Fans After Poor Turnout

USC football coach Lincoln Riley has defended fans following a low turnout at last weekend's game against San Jose State, calling the criticism a "false narrative." The game, held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, saw an announced attendance of 51,144, though many sections appeared empty. Riley addressed the issue on Tuesday (September 1), stating that much of the criticism comes from those unfamiliar with the program and who have never visited the Coliseum.

The season opener took place under extreme heat conditions, with temperatures reaching 94 degrees and a heat index of 104 degrees. The U.S. National Weather Service had issued an extreme heat advisory for the Los Angeles area. During the game, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to 15 medical incidents, including one person transported to a hospital. The weather, combined with San Jose State not being a marquee opponent, contributed to the sparse attendance.

Riley emphasized that attendance has increased every year since he began coaching the Trojans in 2022. However, the average attendance dropped from over 71,000 in 2024 to less than 68,000 in 2025. Despite the criticism, Riley remains optimistic about the future, noting the team's strong home schedule, including games against top-ranked teams like Oregon and Ohio State.

USC released a statement acknowledging the factors affecting attendance and expressing gratitude to the fans who attended. The Trojans anticipate larger crowds for upcoming games, including their next home game against Fresno State on Friday (September 4).